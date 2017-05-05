.com | Charity warns S Sudan 'man-mad...

.com | Charity warns S Sudan 'man-made' famine could kill 6 million

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

The famine ravaging South Sudan and its neighbours could claim six million lives, a charity warned on Friday, as the international community struggles to raise the $4.4bn needed to avert a full-blown disaster. The food crisis in the world's youngest country is one of the key issues being discussed at this week's World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, which has brought together the continent's business and political elite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC