.com | Charity warns S Sudan 'man-made' famine could kill 6 million
The famine ravaging South Sudan and its neighbours could claim six million lives, a charity warned on Friday, as the international community struggles to raise the $4.4bn needed to avert a full-blown disaster. The food crisis in the world's youngest country is one of the key issues being discussed at this week's World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban, which has brought together the continent's business and political elite.
