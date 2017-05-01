CHAN: Cranes to face South Sudan

CHAN: Cranes to face South Sudan

12 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

South Sudan booked the fixture after ejecting Somalia 4-1 on aggregate in the preliminary qualifiers following the return leg at Juba Stadium on Sunday. Africa's newest country bordering Uganda to the north will host the first leg on July 14 before travelling to Kampala for the return leg a week later.

Chicago, IL

