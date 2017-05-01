Advance team of UN peacekeepers arrive in South Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya - An advance party of peacekeepers with a bolstered mandate to use force have arrived in South Sudan, the United Nations said on Monday, the first blue helmets with a greater authority to protect civilians in the troubled East African nation. At least 13 peacekeepers from a regional protection force mandated by the Security Council have arrived in the capital of Juba, Shantal Persaud, a spokeswoman for the U.N. mission in South Sudan told The Associated Press.

