80 British troops arrive in South Sudan to support UN mission
UNMISS said the UK contingent, proudly wearing their distinctive blue UN berets, would provide military engineering taskforce to the Malakal and Bentiu protection of civilian sites, as well as a Level II Hospital at Bentiu. "Nearly 80 medics will arrive to staff a Level II Hospital in Bentiu, providing world class medical care for over 1,800 UNMISS military and civilian personnel," the UN mission said in a statement issued in Juba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
