200 quit currency trade as S. Sudan pound slips further

Tuesday

Amuru- More than 200 currency traders at Elegu-Nimule border have reportedly quit the business following sharp depreciation of the South Sudanese Pounds against the Uganda Shilling and US dollar. Last Thursday, the SSP was trading as low as at Shs23 down from Shs650 in 2013, whereas one US dollar was trading at 16,000 SSP.

