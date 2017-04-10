World Food Program 'horrified' as South Sudan workers killed
The World Food Program said Friday it is "horrified" to learn that three of its South Sudan workers were killed this week in violence in the western town of Wau, as the country's civil war continues under warnings of possible genocide. A statement from the U.N. agency said the three men had been contracted to work as porters and appear to have been killed Monday on their way to a WFP warehouse.
