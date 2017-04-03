Witnesses: South Sudan Army Kills 16 in Town on Uganda Border
South Sudanese soldiers suspected of beating and raping civilians are chained together at the presidential guard unit, within the Sudan People's Liberation Army headquarters, after their arrest in Juba, March 3, 2017. Witnesses say soldiers killed as many as 16 people in Parjok on April 3. An army spokesman said those killed were "bandits"; a rebel spokesman said it was the soldiers who were doing the looting.
