Witnesses: South Sudan Army Kills 16 ...

Witnesses: South Sudan Army Kills 16 in Town on Uganda Border

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Voice of America

South Sudanese soldiers suspected of beating and raping civilians are chained together at the presidential guard unit, within the Sudan People's Liberation Army headquarters, after their arrest in Juba, March 3, 2017. Witnesses say soldiers killed as many as 16 people in Parjok on April 3. An army spokesman said those killed were "bandits"; a rebel spokesman said it was the soldiers who were doing the looting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC