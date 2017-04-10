WFP says 3 contract workers killed in...

WFP says 3 contract workers killed in South Sudan5 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

The World Food Programme today condemned the deaths of three contract workers in fighting that engulfed South Sudan's second-largest city Wau earlier this week. At least 16 civilians were killed in clashes that started with a rebel ambush of government troops near Wau on Sunday before spreading into the city the following day, according to the UNMISS peacekeeping mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,732 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC