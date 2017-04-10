WFP says 3 contract workers killed in South Sudan5 min ago
The World Food Programme today condemned the deaths of three contract workers in fighting that engulfed South Sudan's second-largest city Wau earlier this week. At least 16 civilians were killed in clashes that started with a rebel ambush of government troops near Wau on Sunday before spreading into the city the following day, according to the UNMISS peacekeeping mission.
