US Embassy Helps Dozens of South Sudanese in POC Camp Get Out of Juba

Civilians sheltering in a U.N. base in South Sudan's capital, Juba, for fear of targeted killings by government forces walk by an armored vehicle and a watchtower, July 25, 2016. The U.S. embassy in South Sudan says it helped more than 40 South Sudanese, half of whom hold American dual citizenships, fly out of South Sudan over the weekend.

