UN peacekeeping faces US scrutiny. Is it a bargain?

President Trump is aiming to cut the US contribution to the UN even as his envoy, Nikki Haley, reviews all of its peacekeeping missions. Experts and officials concede reforms are needed, but say successes far outweigh the failures.

Chicago, IL

