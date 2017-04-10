UN appeals for more funding to prevent famine in South Sudan
The UN Mission in South Sudan on Wednesday appealed for more funding to save a million people on the brink of famine affecting more than 100,000 people. UNMISS Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General Eugene Owusu told journalist in the capital Juba fewer than 30 percent of the 1.6 billion U.S. dollars needed for humanitarian response is available to tackle the burgeoning humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC