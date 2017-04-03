UAE's Time Hotels to open 10 new prop...

UAE's Time Hotels to open 10 new properties by end of 2018

The planned properties will comprise a combination of hotels and serviced apartment complexes, and will supplement Time Hotels' existing developments in the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah. Mohamed Awadalla, chief executive officer of Time Hotels, said: "Our current pipeline of hotels and residences meets the demands of multiple markets by offering a high-quality stay across our brand portfolio."

