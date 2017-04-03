U.S. Embassy Supports Blood Donation Drive for Surgical Campaign
The US Embassy in close cooperation with the Ministry of Health's National Transfusion Center of Juba hosted a Blood Drive on April 5, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In total over 20 pints of blood was donated by staffers at the U. S. Embassy including the Ambassador. The purpose is to ensure an adequate amount of blood is available for the MRDC/Juba Teaching Hospital Surgical Campaign, April 7 through April 15. In that period, Dr. Melissa Barney, a Board Certified General Surgeon from Oregon, will be operating on S. Sudanese who need surgery but cannot afford the costs to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC