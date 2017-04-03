U.S. Embassy Supports Blood Donation Drive for Surgical Campaign

The US Embassy in close cooperation with the Ministry of Health's National Transfusion Center of Juba hosted a Blood Drive on April 5, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In total over 20 pints of blood was donated by staffers at the U. S. Embassy including the Ambassador. The purpose is to ensure an adequate amount of blood is available for the MRDC/Juba Teaching Hospital Surgical Campaign, April 7 through April 15. In that period, Dr. Melissa Barney, a Board Certified General Surgeon from Oregon, will be operating on S. Sudanese who need surgery but cannot afford the costs to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.