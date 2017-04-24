U.S. donates over 13,000 books to South Sudan youth
The United States embassy in South Sudan has, in the past four months, donated over 13,000 books to educational institutions. The books, the embassy said in a statement, cover a variety of topics ranging from science to mathematics, law, history and classic novels.
