Sudan: North Kordofan Governor Attemp...

Sudan: North Kordofan Governor Attempts to Reconcile Kababish, Hamar

36 min ago

On Friday, the Governor of North Kordofan and the Chief of the Kababish tribe arrived at the territory of the Hamar tribe near En Nahud in West Kordofan to offer condolences to the victims of the recent Kababish-Hamar clash. Governor Ahmed Haroun, accompanied by Kababish Chief Prince El Tom Ali El Tom, and the Commissioner of El Khuwi visited Um Marahik, Um Feisal, and Donki El Hur by helicopter.

