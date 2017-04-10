Sudan: Democracy First Group - 'Discrimination Growing Against Christians in Sudan'

In reaction to the recent attack by government forces on an Evangelical Church and School in Omdurman during which a church elder was killed, a Sudanese think-tank warns of the "expansion of the religious discrimination against Christians in Sudan". On 3 April, the courtyard of the Evangelical Church and School in Omdurman witnessed the killing of Yunan Abdallah, an incident which displays the growing religious discrimination and oppression of Sudanese Christians, the Sudan Democracy First Group says in a report issued on 8 April.

