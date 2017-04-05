Sudan criticises Czech call for President Bashir's release to ICC

Sudan has criticised the Czech Foreign Ministry for its statement that Sudanese president Omar Bashir should have been released to the International Criminal Court at a meeting of the League of Arab States , the Sudanese embassy in Prague said in a press release on Tuesday. "The Foreign Affairs Ministry expresses regret at the fact that President Bashir was not released to the International Criminal Court during his participation in the League of Arab States' summit in Jordan," Czech diplomacy tweeted last Thursday.

