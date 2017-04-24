South Sudanese banks run out of cash as conflict rages
Banks in war-ravaged South Sudan have run out of cash and the crunch is exacerbating hunger and widespread famine, the deputy finance minister said on Wednesday. "If you go to the commercial banks, you do not find South Sudan pounds and dollars.
