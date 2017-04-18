South Sudan: Juba Takes First Steps to New Constitution

South Sudan is racing against time to draw up a new constitution in line with the 2015 Peace Agreement, even as the security situation in the country degenerates. The National Constitution Amendment Committee led by Gichira Kibaara, a former Kenyan Permanent Secretary for Constitutional Affairs, on April 13 presented a draft constitution to the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Paulino Wanawilla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.