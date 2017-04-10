South Sudan: Civilians killed in Wau fighting
At least 16 civilians were killed on Monday in the South Sudanese city of Wau, according to the United Nations' peacekeeping mission in the country , with witnesses reporting that government-aligned militia were targeting residents based on their ethnic group. The violence stemmed from an ambush on Sunday of government troops near Wau, leading to clashes in the city the following day, UNMISS said in a statement.
