S Sudan ex-rebels release UN hostages in DR Congo1 hour ago

S Sudan ex-rebels release UN hostages in DR Congo

South Sudanese former rebels released 16 UN staff after holding them hostage for several hours in a camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a UN official has said. About 530 former rebels from South Sudan are living in the Munigi camp, just outside of Goma, where they fled when fighting flared in the South Sudanese capital of Juba in July.

Chicago, IL

