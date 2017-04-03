Press Releases: Troika Statement on the Opening of a Humanitarian Corridor From Sudan to South Sudan
The text of the following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The members of the Troika welcome the Government of Sudan's opening of the border crossing into Bentiu, in South Sudan, for the delivery of humanitarian food assistance to areas gravely affected by the conflict and suffering from famine and severe food insecurity.
