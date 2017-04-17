Police arrest South Sudan national over abduction
Emmanuel Duku is one of five suspects wanted by police following the abduction of two South Sudan nationals at Afoji Market at gun point last week. Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, the district police commander, Mr Stephen Agaba, said: "The suspect was arrested at Afoji Market after community members who saw him alerted us."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
|UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|jreida
|2
|Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11)
|Feb '15
|dnosour
|2,159
|Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|sudani
|1
|Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|ogaden is somalia
|1
|Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Samiraa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC