Police arrest South Sudan national over abduction

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Emmanuel Duku is one of five suspects wanted by police following the abduction of two South Sudan nationals at Afoji Market at gun point last week. Speaking to Daily Monitor yesterday, the district police commander, Mr Stephen Agaba, said: "The suspect was arrested at Afoji Market after community members who saw him alerted us."

