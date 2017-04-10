Peacekeepers in South Sudan working to strengthen protection of civilians - " UN chief

Women displaced by fighting in Juba, South Sudan, queue to fill containers with water after UNICEF delivered 100,000 litres of safe water to the site, where many residents had resorted drinking from a nearby stream. UNICEF/UN025202/Irwin 19 April 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan has done "significant work" to more effectively protect civilians and respond in case of a crisis, Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres has said in a letter to the President of the UN Security Council.

