OHCHR Press Briefing Notes - South Su...

OHCHR Press Briefing Notes - South Sudan, Maldives

We deplore the recent outbreaks of violence in several towns in various part of South Sudan, including Pajok in Eastern Equatoria and Wau in Western Bahr el-Ghazal, which have caused significant loss of civilian lives and displaced more than 22,000 people. Visits by the Human Rights Division of the UN Mission in South Sudan to these sites have revealed reports of serious human rights violations, including indiscriminate and targeted killings of civilians, sexual violence and the looting and destruction of civilian property - and widespread impunity for the violations.

Chicago, IL

