No one detained over South Sudan civilian killings, UN says
The United Nations' top human rights official in South Sudan says no one has been detained in connection with recent killings of civilians in the western town of Wau. Eugene Nindorera in a statement Sunday says he was "shaken" to hear testimonies of victims of the government offensive that killed at least 16 people and displaced more than 23,000.
