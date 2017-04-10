Nigerian oil firm, Oranto invests $500mn in South Sudan oil bloc
NIGERIAN independent, Oranto Petroleum, said it is investing $500 million to develop South Sudan's Block B3, launching a comprehensive exploration campaign starting immediately. The Ministry of Petroleum and Oranto Petroleum Company, South Sudan signed the exploration and production sharing agreement, EPSA, for the block last week in capital city of Juba.
