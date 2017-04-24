New South Sudan fighting displaces 25...

New South Sudan fighting displaces 25,000 people

At least 25,000 people were displaced after fighting in the town of Kodok, according to a spokesman for the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders, one day after the top United Nations official in South Sudan warned of a government offensive on the town. The fighting has caused a reduction in humanitarian services and a shortage of water for the displaced, Phillippe Carr told The Associated Press.

