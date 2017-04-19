MSF Evacuates International Staff in South Sudan's Upper Nile
Women and children wait to be treated at a Medecins Sans Frontieres support clinic in Thaker, Southern Unity, South Sudan, March 20, 2017. Doctors Without Borders said it has evacuated international staff from two towns in South Sudan because of intense fighting between the army and rebel groups.
