Mob attacks Christian school in Sudan
A mob attacked the Evangelical School of Sudan in Omdurman, killing Younan Abdullah, a local Christian leader who ran to the school to protect the women there. The mob was composed of supporters of a local Muslim businessman who is attempting to gain control of the school property, according to Morning Star News, which reports on the persecution of Christians.
