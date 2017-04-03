Massacre: South Sudan authorities deny UN access to town
South Sudanese authorities are blocking UN peacekeepers from visiting a town where soldiers are alleged to have killed civilians including children, UN spokeswoman said on Friday. Peacekeepers have been trying to get to the town of Pajok, near the border with Uganda, for four days after unconfirmed reports emerged of mass killings on April 3. "They are still not there," said Shantal Persaud, a spokeswoman for the UN Mission in South Sudan.
