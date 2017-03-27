Kenya: Grief As Bodies of Kenyan Aid Workers Killed in South Sudan Arrive Home

There were emotional scenes at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday as family and friends received bodies of the Kenyan aid workers killed in South Sudan a week ago. The employees of Grassroots Empowerment and Development Organisation , a non-governmental organisation funded by Unicef, were ambushed while travelling from Juba to Pibor, a town in the Eastern part of South Sudan last month.

