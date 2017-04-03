Juba Officials Miss Tuition Payment; ...

Juba Officials Miss Tuition Payment; S. Sudan Students Leave Zimbabwe Campus

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Voice of America

Twenty-nine South Sudanese students on a government-sponsored scholarship to study at Zimbabwe's Harare Institute of Technology were forced to leave school a week ago after Juba officials failed to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for their tuition and fees over three semesters.. A letter from the Harare institute, seen by VOA South Sudan in Focus and addressed to South Sudan's Cultural and Educational Attache, said the school was owed $241,894.

