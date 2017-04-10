In the remote south, young Israelis a...

In the remote south, young Israelis and refugees celebrate Passover together

In a barren corner of the Negev desert, near the Egyptian border, dozens of young Israelis and African asylum-seekers danced to a drum beat, shielding their eyes from the blinding dust whipping through the crowd. The Passover event, held outside the gates of the Holot detention center, sought to draw parallels between the conditions of asylum-seekers in Israel and the ancient Jews' escape from Egypt.

