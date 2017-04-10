HMH - Hospitality Management Holding Gears Up for a Strong Presence at Arabian Travel Market 2017

Hospitality Management Holdings 106/107,Madina Tower, Jumeirah Lake Towers, P.O.Box 66232 Dubai, United Arab Emirates Phone: +971 4 42 30 101 Fax: +971 4 42 30 102 Visit Website HMH - Hospitality Management Holding is all set for a strong presence at Arabian Travel Market 2017 . Mr Ferghal Purcell, COO of HMH, said, "We have a number of strategic announcements lined up for ATM this year that is the MENA region's largest B2B travel and tourism show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.