'Fox & Friends' anchor to be State spokesperson

Nauert, 47, has been a news anchor on "Fox & Friends" since 2012 and has been with Fox News and local New York Fox affiliate Fox 5 for most of the past 20 years, save for a two-year stint at ABC News from 2005-2007. "The Department of State is pleased to welcome Heather Nauert as the new State Department spokesperson," a State Department announcement said.

