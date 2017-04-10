Expert urges South Sudan rebels to sh...

Expert urges South Sudan rebels to shun abduction of aid workers

Read more: Xinhuanet

A security expert on Thursday warned South Sudan rebels led by their leader Riek Machar risk losing credibility globally over abduction of foreign oil workers. Assistant professor of Political Science at Juba University Jacob Chol told Xinhua in Juba that the successive abduction and release in March of two Indian oil workers working with the Dar petroleum consortium could easily irk influential countries like China and India with large stakes in the war-torn country's nascent oil industry.

