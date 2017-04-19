Encapturing Pain Through Poetry - Emt...

Encapturing Pain Through Poetry - Emtithal Mahmoud's Poetry Speaks to ...

Emtithal Mahmoud's poetry speaks to the horrors of war and genocide, as well as the power of laughter - two messages that she relayed in a powerful Ted Talk. In the poignant speech, Mahmoud begins by explaining the power and understanding she feels in being heard, and asks the audience "Will you witness me?".

