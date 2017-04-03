East Africa: Refugees Selling Relief ...

East Africa: Refugees Selling Relief Food, Says Official

South Sudan refugees in Adjumani District are selling relief food supplied by the Office of the Prime Minister, officials have revealed. According to reports obtained at the district officies, the refugees upon receiving the relief items cross back into South Sudan via Elegu boarder to sell the food items.

