East Africa: More Refugees Enter Uganda As Fighting Rages in South Sudan
Kampala/Gulu/Mayuge - Refugees fleeing continued fighting in South Sudan are at risk of catching diseases due to congestion and poor hygiene at Ngomoromo Camp in Lamwo District, where 3,000 refugees are camped waiting to be moved and resettled. Renewed fighting in Central and Western Equatorial states is threatening the peaceful efforts to end violence that has displaced millions of people.
