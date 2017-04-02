Conflict-torn S. Sudan to raise oil production
South Sudan seeks to increase oil production from the current 130,000 barrels per day to over 180,000 bpd in 2018 despite threat of oil workers kidnapping and security concerns, a senior official said late Saturday. Stephen Dhieu Dau, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said preparations are underway to resume oil production in Unity State and oil operators in Upper Nile region have been instructed to expand their daily output.
