.com | S Sudan hosting rebels to 'extend war' in Sudan: security

Sudan's powerful security agency on Monday accused breakaway South Sudan of staging talks with rebels fighting Khartoum's forces in two southern states, with the goal of "extending the war" there. In a statement, the National Intelligence and Security Service said South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, his deputy Taban Deng and top army commanders held meetings last week with the SPLM-N rebel group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.