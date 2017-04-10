Clashes in northwestern South Sudan town kill at least 14 people

At least 14 people were killed in the South Sudanese town of Raga when fighting erupted between government forces and the main rebel group, a rebel spokesman said on Saturday, within a week of violence in neighbouring Wau state that killed 16. The rebels, the main force fighting the governement in the famine-hit nation's civil war, had briefly occupied the northwestern town, near the border with Sudan and Central African Republic, before withdrawing to nearby bases to prepare for a counter-attack. "For the last two days the government bombed our areas around Raga and yesterday our forces decided to go and raid Raga," opposition spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel Lam said by phone.

