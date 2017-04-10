Cholera kills 172 in South Sudan: UN
At least 172 people have died from cholera outbreak across 14 counties in South Sudan since the initial outbreak was reported in June last year, the UN said on Thursday. The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said as at April 14, 6,222 cholera cases had been reported since the initial case was recorded on June 18, 2016.
