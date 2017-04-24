'Business for Better' attracts participation from 19 UAE-based universities

Students and graduates from nineteen different universities in the UAE have confirmed their participation in the Business for Better competition, an initiative supported by The Western Union Company and Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, to support young people with knowledge, experience and resources necessary to launch innovative ideas into start-ups and sustainable businesses. The Western Union Foundation and Al Ansari Exchange contributed a total of AED 365,000 to support the program and the winner's projects resulting from this unique competition.

