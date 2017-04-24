'Business for Better' attracts partic...

'Business for Better' attracts participation from 19 UAE-based universities

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Students and graduates from nineteen different universities in the UAE have confirmed their participation in the Business for Better competition, an initiative supported by The Western Union Company and Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, to support young people with knowledge, experience and resources necessary to launch innovative ideas into start-ups and sustainable businesses. The Western Union Foundation and Al Ansari Exchange contributed a total of AED 365,000 to support the program and the winner's projects resulting from this unique competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC