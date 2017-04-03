As a - different' Darfur has emerged since 2003, exit strategy for AU-UN mission being considered

UNAMID peacekeepers met with community leaders in Zam Zam camp for internally displaced persons near El Fasher, North Darfur. Photo: UNAMID/Mohamad Almahady 4 April 2017 – The African Union and the United Nations are actively discussing with the Government of Sudan how best to configure a strategy for AU-UN peacekeeping to eventually leave Darfur, the head of that operation said today.

