Alarming rise in attacks on South Sud...

Alarming rise in attacks on South Sudan civilians, UN says

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Albany Times Union

In this photo taken Thursday, March 9, 2017, a mother holds her son who is suffering from severe malnutrition as a humanitarian worker weighs him, at a nutrition clinic in the United Nation's Protection of Civilians site in Juba, South Sudan. The United Nations said Saturday, April 8, 2017 that civilians and aid workers in South Sudan have seen an alarming rise in attacks and harassment in the past week as the country faces both civil war and famine, accusing both government and opposition forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,523 • Total comments across all topics: 280,194,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC