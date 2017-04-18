Accountability for rights abuses in South Sudan 'more important than ever,' says senior UN official
After recent skirmishes left thousands displaced, many civilians continue to seek safety in different locations in Wau, South Sudan. Photo: Nektarios Markogiannis/UNMISS 23 April 2017 – A lack of accountability for crimes perpetrated during the ongoing conflict in South Sudan remains one of the country's “biggest challenges,” the Human Rights Director for the United Nations Mission said today as he wrapped up a visit to the north-western Wau region.
