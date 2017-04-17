Abe will have a tough time getting bi...

Abe will have a tough time getting bigger peacekeeping roles for Japan on U.N. missions

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Japan Times

Fulfilling Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's pledge to make Japan a "proactive contributor to peace" may not be so easy as the Self-Defense Forces end their participation in the peacekeeping operation in South Sudan and the government looks for other missions to join. The U.N. mission in South Sudan was the first test case for giving the SDF a bigger role in international peace-building efforts based on Abe's controversial security laws that loosened the constraints of the pacifist Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
News UPDATE 1-U.N. Security Council sets up South Su... (Mar '15) Mar '15 jreida 2
Trick opmin/ucweb celcom/maxis (Jul '11) Feb '15 dnosour 2,159
Sudan Says Abyei Strategic Issue (Feb '15) Feb '15 sudani 1
Sudanese Nilotic/Bantu Black CountryBe Proud! (Feb '15) Feb '15 ogaden is somalia 1
Poll Why ugly sudanese people hate eritrean? (Feb '15) Feb '15 Samiraa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC