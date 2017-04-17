Abe will have a tough time getting bigger peacekeeping roles for Japan on U.N. missions
Fulfilling Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's pledge to make Japan a "proactive contributor to peace" may not be so easy as the Self-Defense Forces end their participation in the peacekeeping operation in South Sudan and the government looks for other missions to join. The U.N. mission in South Sudan was the first test case for giving the SDF a bigger role in international peace-building efforts based on Abe's controversial security laws that loosened the constraints of the pacifist Constitution.
Read more at The Japan Times.
