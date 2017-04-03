4,000 S. Sudanese seek refuge in Uganda to escape renewed fighting
Fresh fighting in Imatong state of South Sudan between the Sudan's People's Liberation Army and militias has led to entry of more than 4,000 refugees into Lamwo District. In an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday, the Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Jonathan Rutabingwa, said refugees started entering the country in big numbers on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
